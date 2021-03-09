Connect with us

Tech Moguls Damilola Odufuwa, Tosin Olaseinde & Damilola Olokesusi Cover Tush Magazine's #IWD2021 Issue

6 hours ago

Tush Magazine is celebrating International Women’s Day with its 29th issue!

As this year’s IWD celebration focuses on women in leadership, the magazine features stories from Tech moguls, Damilola OdufuwaTosin Olaseinde and Damilola Olokesusi as its cover page personalities.

The magazine also features stories from brave, creative and daring women like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Uyai Ikpe-Etim, Blessing Abeng, Debbie, Korty amongst others, as they share their stories on how and why they started their careers and businesses, as well as where they are today, irrespective of the limitations and boundaries women face in becoming and excelling as leaders. This issue also contains articles providing leadership, career and business hacks for and by women.

As we celebrate women history month, we can only think of the bravery of all the women who have and are holding down leadership positions in various organizations, companies, communities etc. This bravery is worth talking about and celebrating, hence our focus on women who are doing amazing things in different walks of life right now – leaders or not.

Download a free copy of the issue here.

