Nengi just Got a New ‘Pengi’ Home!

3 hours ago

Ex-BBNaija reality star Rebecca Nengi Hampson has finally ticked getting a new house off her checklist.

Nengi shared photos of her lovely ‘Pengi’ home and captioning it, she wrote:

2021 just keeps getting better. With consistency, dedication, and hard work, I finally get to tick this off my checklist. Thank you, Lord, for your continued blessings. Can’t wait to play table tennis with my friends in my ‘Pengi’ home 😄

Congratulations Nengi!

Photo Credit: @nengiofficial

