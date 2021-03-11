The UAE has Extended the Ban on Nigerian Flights to March 20, 2021

The United Arab Emirates has released a statement from the public relations firm for Emirates, extending its ban on Nigerian flights till March 20.

According to Punch, the statement noted that customers from Lagos and Abuja are temporarily suspended until the 20th of March for allegedly flouting COVID-19 rules and regulations, adding speedy antigen test as a necessity for Dubai travellers against the Nigerian government’s negative PCR requirements. This has therefore led the UAE to ban Nigeria flights.

The statement read, “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 20 March 2021. Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).”

The statement also restated its agreement to reopen passenger services to Dubai when conditions allow.

Photo Credit: Pixabay on Pexel.