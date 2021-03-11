Connect with us

News

The 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership goes to... President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger!

News

The UAE has Extended the Ban on Nigerian Flights to March 20, 2021

Career News

Flutterwave has Raised a Series C Round of $170m & Everyone is Talking About It

News

Here's How Your Organisation Can Access Grant Funding From Google's Global Impact Challenge for Women and Girls

Events News

See Photos from Olusegun Obasanjo's 84th Birthday Celebration

News

#FreeSenegal: What is Happening in Senegal?

News

You Need to See Davido’s Performance of “Assurance” & "Jowo" on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Inspired News

Tara Fela-Durotoye, Temi Giwa-Tubosun Spotlighted in Facebook Africa's Book "LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women" for #IWD2021 | Download on BN

News

Must Watch Trailer! Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Michelle Dede, Anthony Manjoro, Toyin Abraham star in "The Therapist"

News

See Photos from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Nigeria

News

The 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership goes to… President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has announced following a meeting of its independent Prize Committee that the President of the Republic of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou has been awarded the 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership.

The Ibrahim Prize is a US$5 million award paid over ten years. It ensures that the African continent continues to benefit from the experience and wisdom of exceptional leaders once they have left national office, by enabling them to continue their invaluable work in other civic roles on the continent.

The candidates for the Ibrahim Prize are all former African Executive Heads of State or Government who have left office during the last three calendar years, having been democratically elected and served their constitutionally mandated term.

President Mahamadou Issoufou, who served two five-year terms as President of Niger from 2011 to 2020, is the sixth recipient of the Ibrahim Prize, which recognises and celebrates excellence in African leadership. The Ibrahim Prize aims to distinguish exceptional leaders who, during their time in office, have developed their countries, strengthened democracy and protected rule of law for the shared benefit of their people.

Announcing the decision, Festus Mogae, Chair of the Prize Committee and former President of Botswana said:

In the face of the most severe political and economic issues, including violent extremism and increasing desertification, President Mahamadou Issoufou has led his people on a path of progress. Today, the number of Nigeriens living below the poverty line has fallen to 40%, from 48% a decade ago. While challenges remain, Issoufou has kept his promises to the Nigerien people and paved the way for a better future. After careful consideration, the Committee finds President Issoufou a worthy winner of the Ibrahim Prize.

On learning the outcome of the Prize Committee’s deliberations, Mo Ibrahim said:

I’m delighted that the Prize Committee has made President Mahamadou Issoufou an Ibrahim Prize Laureate. He is an outstanding leader who has worked tirelessly for the people of Niger, meeting some of the region’s toughest challenges with determination and respect. I am proud to see Issoufou recognised as an example of exceptional leadership and I hope his legacy will inspire generations of African leaders.

President Mahamadou Issoufou joins President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia (2017), President Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia (2014), President Pedro Pires of Cabo Verde (2011), President Festus Mogae of Botswana (2008) and President Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique (2007) as an Ibrahim Prize Laureate of which President Nelson Mandela was made the inaugural Honorary Laureate in 2007.

The full citation from the Prize Committee can be read at http://mif.media/2020-citation-en

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Val Okafor: Tales of Love and Procrastination

Wunmi Adelusi: “The Millennial Employee” Addresses Important Dynamics of the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Avoid Burnout by Leveraging Technology for Productivity

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Anwuli Opene-Awogu: The Many Lessons Business Owners Can Glean from Òlòturé
Advertisement
css.php