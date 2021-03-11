The 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership goes to... President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger!

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has announced following a meeting of its independent Prize Committee that the President of the Republic of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou has been awarded the 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership.

The Ibrahim Prize is a US$5 million award paid over ten years. It ensures that the African continent continues to benefit from the experience and wisdom of exceptional leaders once they have left national office, by enabling them to continue their invaluable work in other civic roles on the continent.

The candidates for the Ibrahim Prize are all former African Executive Heads of State or Government who have left office during the last three calendar years, having been democratically elected and served their constitutionally mandated term.

President Mahamadou Issoufou, who served two five-year terms as President of Niger from 2011 to 2020, is the sixth recipient of the Ibrahim Prize, which recognises and celebrates excellence in African leadership. The Ibrahim Prize aims to distinguish exceptional leaders who, during their time in office, have developed their countries, strengthened democracy and protected rule of law for the shared benefit of their people.

Announcing the decision, Festus Mogae, Chair of the Prize Committee and former President of Botswana said:

In the face of the most severe political and economic issues, including violent extremism and increasing desertification, President Mahamadou Issoufou has led his people on a path of progress. Today, the number of Nigeriens living below the poverty line has fallen to 40%, from 48% a decade ago. While challenges remain, Issoufou has kept his promises to the Nigerien people and paved the way for a better future. After careful consideration, the Committee finds President Issoufou a worthy winner of the Ibrahim Prize.

On learning the outcome of the Prize Committee’s deliberations, Mo Ibrahim said:

I’m delighted that the Prize Committee has made President Mahamadou Issoufou an Ibrahim Prize Laureate. He is an outstanding leader who has worked tirelessly for the people of Niger, meeting some of the region’s toughest challenges with determination and respect. I am proud to see Issoufou recognised as an example of exceptional leadership and I hope his legacy will inspire generations of African leaders.

President Mahamadou Issoufou joins President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia (2017), President Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia (2014), President Pedro Pires of Cabo Verde (2011), President Festus Mogae of Botswana (2008) and President Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique (2007) as an Ibrahim Prize Laureate of which President Nelson Mandela was made the inaugural Honorary Laureate in 2007.

The full citation from the Prize Committee can be read at http://mif.media/2020- citation-en

Photo Credit: Wikipedia