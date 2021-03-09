Connect with us

Buckingham Palace says race allegations by Meghan & Prince Harry will be addressed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made some revelations during an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, and Buckingham Palace has responded.

The announcement said that the Royal Family took these matters very seriously and would discuss them privately. The statement on behalf of the Queen said:

The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.

According to the duchess, a member of the royal household had “several meetings” with Harry and expressed “concerns” about Archie’s skin colour before he was born and “what it would mean or look like.”

The pair declined to say who remarked, but Winfrey later revealed that Harry assured her it wasn’t Prince Philip or the Queen.

