Connect with us

Events Scoop

All The Fun Moments From Zendaya's 1st Birthday Party

Events

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu rounds off his Second Term Inauguration Ceremony with a Golf Tournament

Events

Colgate is promoting Oral Health Care in Nigeria with its Mobile Dental Check

Events

Basketmouth, Funny Bone, Buchi are bringing their A-game to the Laugh Out LiVE! show - Don't miss | March 10th

Events

In the Spirit of IWD, WOW!Connect is set to host a Special edition of Fun & Banter Games Night

Events

Gree AC celebrates International Women's Day by Spotlighting 12 Women in Government Offices in Lagos State

Career Events

Ada Osakwe, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Elsa Majimbo are Winners at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards 2021

Events

Beyondperception.io announces its IWD Webinar tagged 'Tech, Her and the Future' | March 12th

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Akinola Davies Jr's "Lizard", Bukky Bakray, Wunmi Mosaku have been Nominated for the 2021 BAFTAs

Events Promotions

Smooth Jameson, good Vibes, and crisp Cuts at Kayzplace Barbers Competition

Events

All The Fun Moments From Zendaya’s 1st Birthday Party

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Teddy A and Bam Bam’s adorable baby girl Zendaya just gets cuter by the day. That was especially true at her 1st birthday party, where she was surrounded by her parents and friends.

In a series of photos and videos, Teddy A shared the fun moments from his daughter’s birthday party. It was everything a kid could ask for: a popcorn booth, colourful decor, games, cake and the coolest group of family and friends.

“God. Family. Prosperity. Thank y’all for rocking with us on princess @zenadenibuyan’s 1st birthday party. We don’t take your support, prayers and love for granted. God’s blessings to you and yours!” Teddy A wrote in dedication to his baby girl.

See the photos below:

 

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: onecharmingparty | teddya | ernest_chuxx

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: “The Millennial Employee” Addresses Important Dynamics of the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Avoid Burnout by Leveraging Technology for Productivity

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Anwuli Opene-Awogu: The Many Lessons Business Owners Can Glean from Òlòturé

Firecracker Toyeen: To What Extent Should Parents Influence their Children’s Life Choices?
Advertisement
css.php