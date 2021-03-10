All The Fun Moments From Zendaya’s 1st Birthday Party

Teddy A and Bam Bam’s adorable baby girl Zendaya just gets cuter by the day. That was especially true at her 1st birthday party, where she was surrounded by her parents and friends.

In a series of photos and videos, Teddy A shared the fun moments from his daughter’s birthday party. It was everything a kid could ask for: a popcorn booth, colourful decor, games, cake and the coolest group of family and friends.

“God. Family. Prosperity. Thank y’all for rocking with us on princess @zenadenibuyan’s 1st birthday party. We don’t take your support, prayers and love for granted. God’s blessings to you and yours!” Teddy A wrote in dedication to his baby girl.

See the photos below:

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: onecharmingparty | teddya | ernest_chuxx