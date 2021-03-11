Connect with us

Godwin Tom’s New Podcast “Journey Of A Learner” Explores the Music Industry | Catch the First 5 Episodes

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Godwin Tom has launched the first five episodes of his new podcast “Journey Of A Learner” and you should totally listen to them.

The educative podcast sees Godwin sit with several members of the music industry to engage in honest conversations as well as tell real-life stories and experiences.

Godwin took to social media to announce the podcast with a caption that read,

I can now officially say! “…And you are all welcome to the #JourneyOfALearner Podcast!”

Listen to the new episodes below:

In episode 1 (I Just Got Here), Godwin speaks to Osagie and Asa about their journey in the music industry.

In the 2nd episode, Godwin discusses the journey with Piriye Isokrari, CEO of the Aristokrat Group

In the third episode, Godwin sits with Joab and Motolani and they discuss the music industry.

In the 4th episode, Godwin speaks with Nigerian music industry legends Knighthouse.

In the 5th episode (Don’t Lie To Them), Godwin speaks with lawyers in the entertainment industry, Yemisi Falaye, Abimbola Fakeye and Akinyemi Ayinoluwa.

