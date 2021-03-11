New Music + Video: Ice Prince feat. Oxlade – Kolo

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian rap star Ice Prince teams up with one of afrobeats’ fastest rising stars, Oxlade on the sultry, intoxicating single “Kolo.”

In this track, Ice Prince professes his devotion for a love interest who’s got him going kolo — crazy or mad, according to popular Nigerian slang.

Oxlade, fresh off a breakout 2020 with his acclaimed debut EP “Oxygene“, brings a soaring falsetto to the Egar Boi produced track, delivering an addictive earworm of a hook.

Director UAX’s video invites viewers deeper into this alluring world with its understated neon lighting and hypnotic dance movements.

Watch the video below:

css.php