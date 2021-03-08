10 Takeaways from Meghan & Prince Harry’s Interview with Oprah

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey where the couple opened up about their decision to leave the royal family and dealing with the British media.

The interview is the couple’s first public engagement since Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released statements confirming that they will not be taking back their roles as working royals.

It began with Oprah and Meghan who couldn’t conceal how liberated she feels. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some way to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk… To be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself,” Meghan stated while Harry joined the conversation much later.

The couple revealed that their 2018 Australian tour was the turning point that led to their current relationship with the Royal Family and so many other things from the gender of their baby to the allegations that Meghan made her sister-in-law, Duchess Catherine of Cambridge cry.

Here are the main takeaways:

1. Gender Reveal

Meghan and Harry revealed that their second child, expected to arrive this summer will be a baby girl and that she would be their last.

2. A Secret Wedding

The couple also announced for the first time that they had a secret marriage three days before their actual royal wedding on May 19, 2018. “Nobody knows this,” said Meghan.

3. Concerns on Archie’s Skin Colour

Meghan disclosed that the Royal Family had concerns about their son Archie, from how he would not be given a title or security to an undisclosed member of the royal family speaking with Harry about how dark their son’s skin might be and “what that would mean or look like”. “They were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or princess (not knowing what the gender would be) which would be different from protocol and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Meghan revealed.

4. Security

Meghan also revealed that she wasn’t protected from the press by the Royal Family, even though they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. In her words: “Then I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.

5. Mental Health

Meghan made a big reveal about struggling with mental health and having suicidal thoughts at some point before she and Prince Harry left the Royal Family. “But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. And I just didn’t want to be alive anymore and that was a very real and clear and frightening and constant thought,” she added.

6. Blindsiding the Queen

Prince Harry also cleared the air on blindsiding the Queen saying, “I’ve never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her.”

7. Trapped in the Family

Harry also admitted that he wouldn’t have considered leaving the Royal Family and didn’t see a way out until he met Meghan in 2016, saying that he. “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave and I have huge compassion for that,” Harry said and went on to reveal that Prince Charles stopped taking his calls at some point but have a good relationship while he and Prince Williams are just giving each other space.

8. Finance

Harry also revealed that he had been cut off from the Family’s finance and that he and Meghan were supported by funds let by his late mother Princess Diana who he said would be “angry and sad” at the turnout of events, “but I think all she would ever want would be for us to be happy”.

9. About Catherine

Meghan finally responded to the allegations that she made the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine cry. Instead, it was the other way round and her sister-in-law had made her cry during her wedding preparation concerning flower girl dresses. Meghan revealed that Catherine later brought flowers and apologised.

10. Thanks to Hubby

At the end of the interview, Meghan didn’t forget to recognize her husband’s effort in their hard decision. She said, “I think he saved all of us, he ultimately called it. He certainly made a decision that saved my life, and saved all of us.”

