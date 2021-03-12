Aja Naomi King is expecting a “beautiful little rainbow baby”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hollywood actress Aja Naomi King, popularly known for her role in acclaimed TV series “How To Get Away With Murder”, is expecting her first baby boy.

She shared a photo of herself, showing off her baby bump and in the caption, she opened up about going through two miscarriages and encouraged others dealing with same situation not to carry the weight of it alone.

In her words,

Baby King 👑

I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family. With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak.
This is my beautiful little rainbow baby.

I’ve been so deeply moved by the women who have openly shared their miscarriages. It brought me solace in a time that was incredibly painful to know I wasn’t alone. To understand that this experience is common, horrible but still common.

I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it.

At first I wasn’t sure about sharing my experience because I felt like so many other people had way worse experiences than I did, but I realized that I can’t treat pain like an Olympic sport, as if it’s a competition and only those who have the worst stories win the right to talk about it. No matter the size of it in your mind, pain is pain and loss is loss, whatever the degree. And once you are touched by it, it stays with you forever.

And I won’t lie, it’s been hard to not carry my fear with me throughout this pregnancy. To believe that it’s real and that this baby will be okay. That this beautiful gift will remain. But I try to not ignore the facts, and the facts are that I am healthy and my baby is healthy, my baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me.

I really just want to say that if you’ve gone through this or are going through this, you don’t have to carry the weight of it alone. And for some ( I won’t attempt to speak for everyone) it can be freeing.

So I take this piece of freedom and I hope for someone else it allows them to feel a little less alone.

Sending love always. ❤️

Photo Credit: @ajanaomi_king

