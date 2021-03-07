OluwaKade: Adebola Williams & Kenny Daniels are Legally Hitched ❤️

Wedding bells are ringing!

On Saturday, March 6, Debola Williams married his fianceé, Kenny Daniels, daughter of former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels, in a court ceremony in Lagos.

They got engaged in November 2020 – click here if you missed it!

The civil wedding was attended by the couple’s families and close friends. Debola shared some photos from the sweet moment and captioned:

My dearest Family and Friends,

Today I signed the dotted lines with my lover and friend, Kehinde Daniel now Kehinde WILLIAMS in our REGISTRY CEREMONY.

It’s the first official step and “Pt2 event” towards our forever journey #OluwaKade #KDLagos2021 and though we would have loved to be celebrating the full Nigerian wedding ceremony and church blessing as well with family and friends today, alas COVID.

We have decided to WAIT it out till the THIRD QUARTER of the year as we both come from families that have enjoyed incredible human support and they would love to share such a precious milestone with us.

I particularly am a child of the community raised by several aunties, uncles and friends, and I do not take their love for granted. I treasure and respect every one of you and for that reason, we will wait.

We are hoping by God’s grace the spread of the virus continues to decline.

Whatever life offers at that time, we will make it work, but we hope for the best.

I thank you on behalf of my wife and I.

Adebola and Kehinde WILLIAMS

See the photos below:

Some of the guests shared some fun videos on their Instagram Stories. In one, she wrote that “This is the day that the Lord has made”.

Photo Credit: debolalagos