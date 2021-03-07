Connect with us

Waje, Johnny Drille, Timi Dakolo spotted at Ric Hassani’s “The Prince I Became” Album viewing party

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Ric Hassani released his sophomore album “The Prince I Became” album a week ago, (click here) and we’ve also got the official photos from his live viewing in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The new album houses 17 tracks which include collaborations with the likes Nicky Jam, Sauti Sol, Zoro, Frank Edwards, Kuami Eugene, Fumbani Changaya, and many others.

The album viewing party was attended by Waje, Timi Dakolo, Chike, Johnny Drille to mention a few.

See the photos below:

