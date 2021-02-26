Ric Hassani releases 17-Track Album “The Prince I Became” | Listen

A few days after dropping “Thunder Fire You” and “Everything,” Ric Hassani comes through with the full package, “The Prince I Became” album.

The new album houses 17 tracks which include collaborations with the likes Nicky Jam, Sauti Sol, Zoro, Frank Edwards, Kuami Eugene, Fumbani Changaya, and many others.

This new project comes a year after his “Love, & Christmas” EP which featured five tracks.

Listen to the album here:

Body Conversation

You’re My Baby

My Kind of Woman feat. Sauti Sol

Angel feat. Nicky Jam

My Only Baby

A Little Bird Told Me feat. Fumbani Changaya

All My Love

Do Lai Dat feat. Kuami Eugene

Rising Sun

Mine Forever feat. Zoro

When I’m Gone

Rain

Victory Belongs to Jesus feat. Called Out Music & Frank Edwards

Samuel’s Prayer

Korèdé