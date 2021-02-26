Music
Ric Hassani releases 17-Track Album “The Prince I Became” | Listen
A few days after dropping “Thunder Fire You” and “Everything,” Ric Hassani comes through with the full package, “The Prince I Became” album.
The new album houses 17 tracks which include collaborations with the likes Nicky Jam, Sauti Sol, Zoro, Frank Edwards, Kuami Eugene, Fumbani Changaya, and many others.
This new project comes a year after his “Love, & Christmas” EP which featured five tracks.
Listen to the album here:
Body Conversation
You’re My Baby
My Kind of Woman feat. Sauti Sol
Angel feat. Nicky Jam
My Only Baby
A Little Bird Told Me feat. Fumbani Changaya
All My Love
Do Lai Dat feat. Kuami Eugene
Rising Sun
Mine Forever feat. Zoro
When I’m Gone
Rain
Victory Belongs to Jesus feat. Called Out Music & Frank Edwards
Samuel’s Prayer
Korèdé