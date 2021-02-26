Music New Music + Lyric Video Rema – Bounce Published 3 hours ago on February 26, 2021 By BellaNaija.com Rema has served up a new single tagged “Bounce“, produced by Don Jazzy. Listen to the track: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Related Topics:BounceDon JazzyLyric Videonew musicRema Up Next New Music: Zinoleesky feat. Mayorkun & Busiswa – Kilofeshe (Remix) Don't Miss Ric Hassani releases 17-Track Album “The Prince I Became” | Listen BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Cece feat. Dremo & K CAMP – All I Need New Music: Killertunes feat. Sha Sha, Like Mike & Walshy Fire – Light Up New Music: Asake feat. Zlatan & Peruzzi – Mr Money (Remix)