FJ Picks Up a ‘Wahala Couple’ in Episode 4 of Ndani TV’s “Ratings”

Episode 4 of Ndani TV’s web series “Ratings” has premiered and this one is tagged ‘Wahala Couple’.

It’s probably easy to tell from the title that this episode is going to come with a lot of wahala! See what happens when FJ picks up a very troublesome couple on this hilarious episode of “Ratings​”.

The web series which follows the hilarious adventures of a taxi driver, FJ and features Michael Sani Amanesi, Jide Kosoko, Adekunle Bryan, is written by Bode Asiyanbi.

Enjoy!