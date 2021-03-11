It’s another Awkward Client for Reki & Mudi in Episode 2 (Red Flags) of “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2

Season 2 of “Grow Up or Nuts” has officially premiered on YouTube and it’s packed with more fun, thrilling and exciting moments with your favourite girls. This season, all mysteries are solved and more truths revealed.

In episode 2, tagged ‘Red Flags’, Reki and Mudi have to deal with another awkward client.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-Rammal, Efe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

Watch the new episode below: