Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's another Awkward Client for Reki & Mudi in Episode 2 (Red Flags) of "Grow Up or Nuts" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Dami & Cris are at Crossroads in Episode 10 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV Comedy

Get Ready for a New Basketmouth Comedy Series - "Ghana Jollof"

BN TV Inspired

Kemi Adetiba's Docu-series "ObongAnwan - The Honest Conversation Series" is Coming! Watch the Teaser

BN TV

Valerie Ike has a New YouTube Channel! Get to know her a Little More with this Q&A Tag

BN TV

A Trip to the Beach + Dinner Date - Dimma Umeh is sharing Updates & Addressing some Comments

BN TV

The Shady Bunch are discussing Drug Epidemics in Nigeria in the Final Episode of "Shade Corner" Season 4

BN TV

You should see Akah Nnani's Reaction to Getting Dragged on Twitter

BN TV

Here's how Ronke Raji Takes Care of her Mental Health

BN TV

Make Yummy Beef Burger at Home with Sisi Yemmie's Recipe

BN TV

It’s another Awkward Client for Reki & Mudi in Episode 2 (Red Flags) of “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Season 2 of “Grow Up or Nuts” has officially premiered on YouTube and it’s packed with more fun, thrilling and exciting moments with your favourite girls. This season, all mysteries are solved and more truths revealed.

In episode 2, tagged ‘Red Flags’, Reki and Mudi have to deal with another awkward client.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-RammalEfe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

Ene Abah: A Day at the Nigeria Immigration Headquarters in Abuja

Val Okafor: Tales of Love and Procrastination

Wunmi Adelusi: “The Millennial Employee” Addresses Important Dynamics of the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Avoid Burnout by Leveraging Technology for Productivity

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended
Advertisement
css.php