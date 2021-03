Ace comedian and filmmaker, Basketmouth has announced that he’s got a brand new show coming.

The new show titled “Ghana Jollof” is set in Ghana and stars Stanley Chibuna (Funnybone) as Jasper and Akah Nnani as Romanus.

The “Papa Benji” producer has not given all the details but he says “the soundtrack to this show will be wicked.”

We can’t wait to see what Basketmouth is bringing this time.

Watch the video below: