Dami & Cris are at Crossroads in Episode 10 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

Published

3 mins ago

Episode 10 of The Naked Convos‘ “Little Black Book” is here.

This week’s episode starts off with a one-sided heart to heart between Tade and Dami but it’s clear both parties are in a lot of pain. Leo goes ahead with his plans with Gladys without looking back and things take a turn for the worst.

Dami and Cris find themselves at crossroads and the situation helps Tade understand how much of a bad friend she has been. We also see a more emotional side of Gladys and we’re able to understand the reasons behind her actions.

The Belinda Yanga directed series was scripted by Abosi Ogba and Sally Kenneth-Dadzie and produced by Lydia Idakula-Sobogun. It stars Ikechukwu Onunaku (Leo), Teniola Aladese (Tade), Oreka Godis, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Chimela Azurunwa, Kiki Omeli, Jeffrey Kanu, Omoye Uzamere and many m

Watch the new episode below:

