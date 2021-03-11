BN TV
Dami & Cris are at Crossroads in Episode 10 of The Naked Convos’ “Little Black Book”
Episode 10 of The Naked Convos‘ “Little Black Book” is here.
This week’s episode starts off with a one-sided heart to heart between Tade and Dami but it’s clear both parties are in a lot of pain. Leo goes ahead with his plans with Gladys without looking back and things take a turn for the worst.
Dami and Cris find themselves at crossroads and the situation helps Tade understand how much of a bad friend she has been. We also see a more emotional side of Gladys and we’re able to understand the reasons behind her actions.
The Belinda Yanga directed series was scripted by Abosi Ogba and Sally Kenneth-Dadzie and produced by Lydia Idakula-Sobogun. It stars Ikechukwu Onunaku (Leo), Teniola Aladese (Tade), Oreka Godis, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Chimela Azurunwa, Kiki Omeli, Jeffrey Kanu, Omoye Uzamere and many m
Watch the new episode below: