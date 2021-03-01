Richard Mantho discusses Challenges in Business on “Under 40 CEOs”

This week on “Under 40 CEOs“, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) talks with Richard Mantho, the CEO at Orel Ghana Limited a real estate advisory firm.

He is also Managing Partner at Orel Partners Ltd, an affiliate of Orel Ghana Limited which is a specialized consulting firm providing financial advisory and capital raising services to multinational companies and local corporates located within the West African sub-region.

The institution was set up to provide transaction and financial advisory services in economic sectors of the sub-region that are vital to the development of its economies and the socio-economic wellbeing of its people namely financial services, agriculture, telecommunications, mining, transportation, energy, real estate and infrastructure.

Watch the video below: