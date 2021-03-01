Connect with us

Richard Mantho discusses Challenges in Business on "Under 40 CEOs"

Your First Look at CBS Primetime's Interview "Oprah With Meghan And Harry"

Meet the Star Studded Cast of Kayode Kasum's Comedy Film "Ponzi" + Watch the Trailer

Make Delicious Chicken Stew with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

Akah Nnani's Reaction to "The Tattoo Saga" is so Hilarious

Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel talks Building Wealth as an Intrapreneur on Arese Ugwu's "The Smart Money Tribe" Podcast

Malik makes a Bold Move in Episode 3 of Diane Russet’s Web Series “Ricordi”

Binge Watch Season 2 of Damilola Mike-Bamiloye’s Web Series “Abattoir"

Here's Episode 12 of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series “Papa Benji”

Watch Episode 2 of Ndani TV's "Ratings" to see how FJ's trip goes



This week on "Under 40 CEOs", Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) talks with Richard Mantho, the CEO at Orel Ghana Limited a real estate advisory firm.

He is also Managing Partner at Orel Partners Ltd, an affiliate of Orel Ghana Limited which is a specialized consulting firm providing financial advisory and capital raising services to multinational companies and local corporates located within the West African sub-region.

The institution was set up to provide transaction and financial advisory services in economic sectors of the sub-region that are vital to the development of its economies and the socio-economic wellbeing of its people namely financial services, agriculture, telecommunications, mining, transportation, energy, real estate and infrastructure.

Watch the video below:

Chizurum Egwunwankwo: How I Cope With the Emotional Toll of Job Hunting

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Money Matters with Nimi: Ten Money Tips for Couples

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)
