Connect with us

BN TV

Trikytee shares His Views on "Why Celebrity Relationships have Issues"

BN TV

Things have Gotten Intense! Catch the Season Finale of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV

Reki & Mudi Get Played in Episode 4 of "Grow Up or Nuts" Season 2

BN TV

You Have to See Parts 1 & 2 of Demi Lovato's Four-Part Documentary “Dancing With the Devil”

BN TV

Valerie Ike is all about Her Purge Year in this New Vlog

BN TV

"It's Rude to Invade People's Privacy" - Lilian Afegbai has a Message for 'Entitled People'

BN TV

This Video of Toolz Giving her Kids Home Music Lessons is so Hilarious 🤣

BN TV

Joeboy Renders Serenading Live Performance of his hit Single "Focus"

BN TV

Get to Know the Shady Bunch in this "Shade Corner" Season 4 Reunion Special

BN TV

Asa Celebrates Women's Month with Intriguing Live Concert at Home | Watch

BN TV

Trikytee shares His Views on “Why Celebrity Relationships have Issues”

Published

1 day ago

 on

Ex-BBNaija housemate Trikytee has premiered a new episode of his vlog series “Triky Uncut”.

On “Triky Uncut”, Trikytee answers all the questions he has received from fans concerning his experience in the BBNaija house, from his audition process to life after the reality show, his relationship with fellow ex-housemates. He also discusses several other interesting topics.

In this new episode, Trikytee shares his thoughts on why celebrity relationships have issues most times.

Watch the video below:

Missed the last two episodes? catch up below:

In this episode, Trikytee shares what he thinks about Tattoos and if he will like his fans to tattoo his face or name on their body.

In this episode, Trikytee shows you exclusive behind the scenes shots from a music video shoot in Takwa Bay Beach. “It was an adventure plus we had to cross the Atlantic Ocean.”

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with “La Femme Anjola”

Stand To End Rape (STER) Hosts three-day Workshop in Adamawa to Prepare Stakeholders for the VAPP Act’s Implementation

Yewande Jinadu: 5 Career Lessons I Learned From “Who’s The Boss”
Advertisement
css.php