Trikytee shares His Views on “Why Celebrity Relationships have Issues”

Ex-BBNaija housemate Trikytee has premiered a new episode of his vlog series “Triky Uncut”.

On “Triky Uncut”, Trikytee answers all the questions he has received from fans concerning his experience in the BBNaija house, from his audition process to life after the reality show, his relationship with fellow ex-housemates. He also discusses several other interesting topics.

In this new episode, Trikytee shares his thoughts on why celebrity relationships have issues most times.

Missed the last two episodes? catch up below:

In this episode, Trikytee shares what he thinks about Tattoos and if he will like his fans to tattoo his face or name on their body.

In this episode, Trikytee shows you exclusive behind the scenes shots from a music video shoot in Takwa Bay Beach. “It was an adventure plus we had to cross the Atlantic Ocean.”