Valerie Ike is all about Her Purge Year in this New Vlog

Published

1 day ago

 on

In this episode of her vlog, media personality Valerie Ike talks about being 27 years old and calling a purge year. She says,

It’s 27. something about the realisation of leaving your 20s hit you because you are now too old to claim 25 but too afraid of 30. Well for me and some of my friends sha.

From lockdown, working during the pandemic and therapy to friendship breakups and learning how to unclench, Valerie talks about everything that happened in her 27th year

Enjoy!

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

