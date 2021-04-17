Connect with us

Relationships

Babasola & Lola Kuti’s Reunion Journey is a Beautiful Love Story ❤

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We love to see true love stories that stand the test of time and this couple have one beautiful love story.

A viral video was recently shared by Babasola Kuti about him and his wife Lola’s reunion after over 10 years of separation and divorce. The couple who have found themselves and are happy in love began their journey over thirty years ago.

Sola who described the experience as “pressing pause and play again” posted the inspiring video on social media and captioned it:

Impossible is Nothing!

After more than 10 years of separation and even a divorce, against all odds we found ourselves together again. Happy and in love. This journey started over 30 years ago…never ever give up!

We went on to have a chat with Sola and he lets us in on the details of their reunion. “We hardly communicated during the years apart… but became friends again in 2017 when I came to the UK from Nigeria for my son’s graduation and we started to do things together as a family and more importantly, as friends,” he revealed.

“It is not every marriage that can be saved or every couple that can be reconciled especially if there are deeper issues. We just know that someone somewhere will see this and decide to try again,” Sola says revealing that he shared the video to encourage others to never give up.

Read the story below:

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline

