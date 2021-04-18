Sweet Spot
Wathoni Anyansi is Wishing Herself All the Beautiful Things in Life on her 30th Birthday
Reality star and vlogger Wathoni Anyansi is celebrating her thirtieth birthday and she’s wishing herself all the beautiful things in life; God’s blessings, endless love, cheer, happiness and wisdom.
The ex BBNaija Lockdown housemate posted some gorgeous nude themed photos to mark the day and captioning them, she wrote:
It’s my BIRTHDAYYYYYYY TODAYYYYY. I am THIRTY. Lowkey can’t believe it mannnn.
As an Author girlie, an epistle shall we? 🌚
First off if I was to return to this world again, I’ll still do me over and over. I am growing to unlearn bad habits, learn many good habits, accept who I am and love myself more and more each day.
As I turn a year older I am learning most expecially to ask for help when I really need it, to stop distancing myself from those close to me when I can’t handle multitasking. And most expecially I am learning to laugh and smile a lot more.
Continuously realizing and finding myself to be a better each day.
To each and everyone who has built memories with me I love you more than I show it and thank you for being in this amazing baby girl’s life.
Today I toast to all the beautiful things life has got to offer, to many amazing memories coming and to endless cheer.
Let’s partyyyy today shall we ❤️
“She priceless, she amazing, she be your ride or die but sometimes she finna be a handful. Is 30 gonna make her even more amazing? YAAAAAS B ❤️❤️❤️,” the reality star captioned another set of cute photos.
Photo Credit: @wathonianyansi | @thesamuelabati