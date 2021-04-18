Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Wathoni Anyansi is Wishing Herself All the Beautiful Things in Life on her 30th Birthday

Relationships Sweet Spot

Babasola & Lola Kuti's Reunion Journey is a Beautiful Love Story ❤

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

We Love How Michaela Onyenwere's Grandma Stole the Show During the WNBA Draft

Scoop Sweet Spot

Funke Akindele-Bello Has A New Ride 🎉

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"15 Years of 25 Years" - Ali Baba & Mary Akpobome celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Miss Nigeria 2002 Sylvia Edem Emechete & Hubby Chris celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary

Scoop Sweet Spot

Azuka Ogujiuba is Fifty, Fearless & Fabulous!

Scoop Sweet Spot

Nick Cannon Has Not One But Two Boys On The Way

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Romantic Getaway to 'Sin City' Has Us Swooning

Scoop Sweet Spot

Tomike Adeoye is Such a Gorgeous Mum-to-be

Sweet Spot

Wathoni Anyansi is Wishing Herself All the Beautiful Things in Life on her 30th Birthday

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Reality star and vlogger Wathoni Anyansi is celebrating her thirtieth birthday and she’s wishing herself all the beautiful things in life; God’s blessings, endless love, cheer, happiness and wisdom.

The ex BBNaija Lockdown housemate posted some gorgeous nude themed photos to mark the day and captioning them, she wrote:

It’s my BIRTHDAYYYYYYY TODAYYYYY. I am THIRTY. Lowkey can’t believe it mannnn.
As an Author girlie, an epistle shall we? 🌚
First off if I was to return to this world again, I’ll still do me over and over. I am growing to unlearn bad habits, learn many good habits, accept who I am and love myself more and more each day.
As I turn a year older I am learning most expecially to ask for help when I really need it, to stop distancing myself from those close to me when I can’t handle multitasking. And most expecially I am learning to laugh and smile a lot more.
Continuously realizing and finding myself to be a better each day.
To each and everyone who has built memories with me I love you more than I show it and thank you for being in this amazing baby girl’s life.
Today I toast to all the beautiful things life has got to offer, to many amazing memories coming and to endless cheer.
Let’s partyyyy today shall we ❤️

“She priceless, she amazing, she be your ride or die but sometimes she finna be a handful. Is 30 gonna make her even more amazing? YAAAAAS B ❤️❤️❤️,” the reality star captioned another set of cute photos.

Photo Credit: @wathonianyansi | @thesamuelabati

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Kristina Marshall: Top 10 Home Design Trends of 2021

#BNCreativesCorner: Nana Frimpong Oduro’s Art Explores the Many Parts of Our Split Personalities

People Were Asked to Share their Most Awkward Date Experience & the Replies Are Quite Interesting

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Slay On with Custom-Made Dresses from Omaji Designs

BN Prose: The Death That Parts Our Ways by Uzezi Agboge
Advertisement
css.php