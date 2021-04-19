‘My Life is Better Because of You’ – Adekunle Gold’s Birthday Message to Simi is Beautiful

Yay! It’s music star Simi‘s 33rd birthday and the singer/songwriter is blessing our timeline with cuteness overload😍

A super grateful Simi shared beautiful photos of herself to celebrate the day and captioning them she wrote:

33.

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!

I’m the most blessed. Most special. Most loved. God loves me so much, I cry about it sometimes. I’m so grateful and happy for my life and my joy and my blessings. For my husband and my daughter and my mom and my siblings and my friends and my music and my fans (read support system) and for apple juice. Thank you Jesus. You are my Rock and my Life. PS: I’m gonna get lit today. I’M GOING TO GET LIT TODAY!!! So help me God 🤎🤎🤎 #Simi19

Simi’s superstar hubby Adekunle Gold also took to social media to say some sweet words about his “Magic” and we can’t help blushing. He wrote, “To the best part of my life, the thought of growing old with you makes me the happiest man. My life is better because of you and I am grateful for every day, every milestone and moments with you. Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful Woman. I love you Magic. 💙”

Photo Credit: @simplysimi | @thelexash