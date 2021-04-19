Did You Miss It? Watch Highlights from Episode 4 of “The Voice Nigeria” (Blind Auditions)

Did you miss episode 4 of “The Voice Nigeria“ season 3? As always, BN TV has got you covered!

Episode 4 was another exciting journey with talented singers from all around Nigeria auditioning for their places in the various celebrity teams.

Watch below to find out the new additions to the competition.

***

Ayomikun Ojoade sings “Pray For You”

Ayomikun delights the coaches with his performance of “Pray For You” by Nosa.

Charles “Loven” Akinloye sings “Need You”

Charles serenades the coaches with “Need You” by Fireboy and he gets just what he needs.

Jeremiah Ranti-Akerele sings “I’m Not The Only One”

Jeremiah delivers a powerful performance of Sam Smith’s “I’m Not The Only One” that earns him a chair turn at the very end.

Ifunanya Nwangene sings “Take A Bow”

Ifunanya owns the stage with a unique performance of Rihanna’s “Take A Bow”.