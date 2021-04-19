Connect with us

BN TV Music

Did You Miss It? Watch Highlights from Episode 4 of "The Voice Nigeria" (Blind Auditions)

BN TV

Laura Ikeji Kanu is Letting Us in on Everything Concerning Her Face Lift

BN TV

Ike shares Fond Memories + gets Candid about Relationships & more in his Tell-All Interview

BN TV

Should Christians Drink? Join the Conversation with Edi Ekhomu in this Episode of Koko Kalango's “Colours of Life”

BN TV Living

A Week in the Life of Dimma Umeh - Dinner With Friends, Baking & Books

BN TV

Mory Coco tells her "Re-Birth" Story in New Vlog

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie has a Vegetable Pepper Sauce Recipe to Boost Your Immune System

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Isioma Osaje sits with Naz, Zulu & Damola to Discuss her Journey into Filmmaking on Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet”

BN TV News Scoop

Here’s Where You Can Watch the Live Stream of Prince Philip’s Funeral Service

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Your Front Seat View of Mr. P's "Prodigal" Virtual Concert featuring Wande Coal

BN TV

Did You Miss It? Watch Highlights from Episode 4 of “The Voice Nigeria” (Blind Auditions)

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Did you miss episode 4 of “The Voice Nigeria“ season 3? As always, BN TV has got you covered!

Episode 4 was another exciting journey with talented singers from all around Nigeria auditioning for their places in the various celebrity teams.

Watch below to find out the new additions to the competition.

***

Ayomikun Ojoade sings “Pray For You”

Ayomikun delights the coaches with his performance of “Pray For You” by Nosa.

Charles “Loven” Akinloye sings “Need You”

Charles serenades the coaches with “Need You” by Fireboy and he gets just what he needs.

Jeremiah Ranti-Akerele sings “I’m Not The Only One”

Jeremiah delivers a powerful performance of Sam Smith’s “I’m Not The Only One” that earns him a chair turn at the very end.

 

Ifunanya Nwangene sings “Take A Bow”

Ifunanya owns the stage with a unique performance of Rihanna’s “Take A Bow”.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Are Regulators the New ‘Village People’?

Kristina Marshall: Top 10 Home Design Trends of 2021

#BNCreativesCorner: Nana Frimpong Oduro’s Art Explores the Many Parts of Our Split Personalities

People Were Asked to Share their Most Awkward Date Experience & the Replies Are Quite Interesting

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Slay On with Custom-Made Dresses from Omaji Designs
Advertisement
css.php