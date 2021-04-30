Is Mudi Jealous? Don’t Miss Episode 9 (For De Man Dem) of Setwerk’s Web Series “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2

Episode 9 of Setwerk Films web series “Grow Up or Nuts” season 2 is here and this one is tagged “For De Man Dem”.

In this week’s episode, Mudi denies her feelings towards Ebuka, but couldn’t hide her jealousy.

This season is packed with more fun, thrilling and exciting moments with your favourite girls. In this season, all mysteries are solved and more truths revealed.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-Rammal, Efe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

Watch the new episode below: