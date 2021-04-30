Jay Discovers Mo’s Big Secret in Episode 10 of The Naked Convos’ Audio Web Series “Aso Ebi”

The Naked Convos is back with episode nine of its audio web series, “Aso Ebi”.

Based on a written series by Marilyn Eshikena and Okaimame Oyakhirome, “Aso Ebi” is a self-aware, empathetic series about the self-doubt and unspoken struggles of being a Nigerian woman in her late 20s that engages with societal issues without being defined by it.

The series is voiced by Efe Odudu, Ilooise Omohinmin, Jojo Amiegbe, Keshinro Bami, Seye Banks and Marycolette Unamka. It is produced and directed by Efe Odudu, and executive produced by Olawale Adetula.

In this weeks episode, Anita decides to continue her date with Ladi the hunk. Regardless of everything that had gone on, the date seems to be going well with sparks flying all around. Mo finally accuses Jay of being a cheat and his reaction…. definitely not what we expected.

Meanwhile, her brother, also named Jay returns to the house and makes it clear that he has discovered Mo’s big secret.

Watch the new episode below: