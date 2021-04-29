BN TV
Sisi Yemmie Shows Us How to Make Abak Atama Soup
Food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is showing us how to make Abak Atama Soup, a popular soup among the Ibibios of Akwa Ibom State in Southern Nigeria.
The two main ingredients, Palm Fruit Concentrate (Abak) and Atama Leaves give it its name. The base palm fruit concentrate used in the preparation of Abak Atama is similar to the Niger Delta’s Banga soup and the Igbos’ Ofe Akwu, but the spices and vegetables used in both of these soups and stews vary.
Ingredient
Palm Fruit sauce
Chicken
Cow Skin (ponmo)
Smoked Catfish
Dry fish
Black pepper
Uyaya
Stockfish
Crayfish powder
Perriwinkle
Atama leaves
Habanero pepper (Atarodo, ose oyibo, atarugu: to taste)
2 small stock cubes
Salt (to taste)
Watch the video: