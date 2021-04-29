Connect with us

Sisi Yemmie Shows Us How to Make Abak Atama Soup

Here’s How To Make Sisi Jemimah's Oven Baked Chicken & Rice Recipe

Prince William & Kate Middleton share Adorable Family Video to Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Naz, Zulu & Damola talk about movies they enjoyed growing up in episode 7 of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet”

Learn How to Make Nsala Soup with Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe

You Can Now Watch Episode 3 of "Off Air with Gbemi & Toolz" Season 3 on BN TV

Here’s Your Chance to Know all about Teni's Creative Process

Find Out Some of the Ways Sisi Yemmie Reduces Stress & Anxiety

Have You Met the New Talents in Episode 5 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3?

Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, Jim Iyke star in Marc Adebesin's Upcoming Movie "Hustle" | Watch the Trailer

Food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is showing us how to make Abak Atama Soup, a popular soup among the Ibibios of Akwa Ibom State in Southern Nigeria.

The two main ingredients, Palm Fruit Concentrate (Abak) and Atama Leaves give it its name. The base palm fruit concentrate used in the preparation of Abak Atama is similar to the Niger Delta’s Banga soup and the Igbos’ Ofe Akwu, but the spices and vegetables used in both of these soups and stews vary.

Ingredient

Palm Fruit sauce
Chicken
Cow Skin (ponmo)
Smoked Catfish
Dry fish
Black pepper
Uyaya
Stockfish
Crayfish powder
Perriwinkle
Atama leaves
Habanero pepper (Atarodo, ose oyibo, atarugu: to taste)
2 small stock cubes
Salt (to taste)

Watch the video:

