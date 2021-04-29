Sisi Yemmie Shows Us How to Make Abak Atama Soup

Food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is showing us how to make Abak Atama Soup, a popular soup among the Ibibios of Akwa Ibom State in Southern Nigeria.

The two main ingredients, Palm Fruit Concentrate (Abak) and Atama Leaves give it its name. The base palm fruit concentrate used in the preparation of Abak Atama is similar to the Niger Delta’s Banga soup and the Igbos’ Ofe Akwu, but the spices and vegetables used in both of these soups and stews vary.

Ingredient

Palm Fruit sauce

Chicken

Cow Skin (ponmo)

Smoked Catfish

Dry fish

Black pepper

Uyaya

Stockfish

Crayfish powder

Perriwinkle

Atama leaves

Habanero pepper (Atarodo, ose oyibo, atarugu: to taste)

2 small stock cubes

Salt (to taste)

Watch the video: