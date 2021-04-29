Here’s How To Make Sisi Jemimah’s Oven Baked Chicken & Rice Recipe

People all over the world have fallen in love with this oven-baked chicken and rice recipe, and Sisi Jemimah‘s recipe is no exception. She says it’s the best.

Ingredients:

3 Cups Rice

3 Cups Chicken Broth

40g Butter

1 Chopped Onion

Chopped Chilli Peppers to taste

8 Cloves Garlic

2 tsp Smoked Paprika

2 tsp Dried Oregano

2 tsp thyme

1 tsp Chicken seasoning/bouillon

1 tbsp Dried Parsley

1 tbsp Sesame Oil

Salt to taste

For the Chicken:

5 Chicken keg quarters / 8 Chicken Thighs

1 tbsp Olive oil

1 tbsp Garlic Powder

2 tsp Chinese 5 spice

1 tbsp Onion Powder

2 tsp Smoked Paprika

2 tsp Oregano

2 tsp thyme

1 tsp chicken seasoning

2 tsp Black Pepper

Salt to taste

Watch the video below: