BN TV
Here’s How To Make Sisi Jemimah’s Oven Baked Chicken & Rice Recipe
People all over the world have fallen in love with this oven-baked chicken and rice recipe, and Sisi Jemimah‘s recipe is no exception. She says it’s the best.
Ingredients:
3 Cups Rice
3 Cups Chicken Broth
40g Butter
1 Chopped Onion
Chopped Chilli Peppers to taste
8 Cloves Garlic
2 tsp Smoked Paprika
2 tsp Dried Oregano
2 tsp thyme
1 tsp Chicken seasoning/bouillon
1 tbsp Dried Parsley
1 tbsp Sesame Oil
Salt to taste
For the Chicken:
5 Chicken keg quarters / 8 Chicken Thighs
1 tbsp Olive oil
1 tbsp Garlic Powder
2 tsp Chinese 5 spice
1 tbsp Onion Powder
2 tsp Smoked Paprika
2 tsp Oregano
2 tsp thyme
1 tsp chicken seasoning
2 tsp Black Pepper
Salt to taste
Watch the video below: