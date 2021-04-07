Gyakie gets Candid about Ghanaian & Nigerian Music on the #Midday Show with Nadine & Toolz

Ghanaian singer Gyakie was on the #MiddayShow​ with Toolz and Nadine to premiere the remix to her hit single “Forever” featuring Omah Lay and to talk about her unique sound, background and the Ghanaian music scene.

Talking bout the Ghanaian and Nigeria music scenes, she says,

Well, there isn’t any big difference. I mean Ghanaians love music a lot, so do Nigerians. And then I feel like it’s part of the reasons we’re like twins. Anybody that visits Ghana from Nigeria loves the place. That’s the same way any other person from Ghana that comes to Nigeria, they do the sane thing. I just feel like we just need to work more. Just as I have a song with Omah Lay, I feel like the collborations also need to be a bit more so that the Nigerians can accept the Ghanaian sound just as Ghanaians also have accepted the Nigerian sound.

