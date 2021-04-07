Connect with us

The Final Episode of Demi Lovato’s Four-Part Documentary “Dancing With the Devil” is all about Rebirthing | Watch

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The third part of Demi Lovato‘s highly anticipated four-part documentary, “Dancing With the Devil” has dropped.

The amazing singer bares it all in this powerful documentary series exploring every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath.

Demi Lovato’s explosive documentary series comes to a close with revelations about her broken engagement, her return to the studio, and exploration of moderation sobriety as she attempts to let go of her past and moves ahead living her truth.

Watch the final episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

