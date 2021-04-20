Meet Nviiri & Elodie’s New Pet in Episode 5 of Sauti Sol’s “Sol Family” Season 2

Connect with us

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Episode 5 of Sauti Sol‘s reality show “Sol Family” Season 2 in here and it looks like Nviiri and Elodie have adopted a new pet – a snake!

The series highlights the Kenyan band Sauti Sol’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.

Missed the last episode? Catch up here.

Watch episode 5 of “Sol Family” below:

