Dorathy, Nengi & Ik Osakioduwa lend their voices to raise Autism Awareness in “Ndani TGIF Show” Special

Building a world of support for people living with Autism takes a lifelong commitment. And so to spread more awareness this year, Ndani TV decided to invite celebrities like Ik Osakioduwa, Dorathy Bachor, Ibitoye Tosin Peter, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, Emmanuel Taymesan and Shalewa Ashafa to be a voice for Autism by taking part in this very special episode of the Ndani TGIF Show​.

“Together, let us end the bias & stigmatisation of children and adults living with Autism & bring about an inclusive world in which they can thrive and achieve their full potential.”

Watch the video below: