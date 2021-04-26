See all that Sisi Yemmie has been Up To in this Episode of “Sisi Weekly”

In this week’s vlog, Sisi Yemmie shares a Clubhouse conversation about spouses supporting each other’s careers and a lesson learned when it comes to content creation. She also cooks really oily ikokore, a lovely unboxing and bits of shopping.

Dedicated to Nigerian food and recipes, Sisi Yemmie is a food and lifestyle blogger documenting bits of every other day in her life with her son Tito, daughter Tiara and husband.

With “Sisi Weekly”, she documents all that goes on during the week in her family of four living in Lagos Nigeria.

Watch the vlog below: