See all that Sisi Yemmie has been Up To in this Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

Akah & Claire's Long-Distance Relationship Story is a Must Watch

Don't Miss Episode 8 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2

Adanna & David are Getting their Garden Ready for Baby's Arrival

Watch the New Episode of Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life” Season 2

Episode 5 of New Web Series "Highway Girls" is Here | Watch on BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi & Trikytee address Teenage Pregnancy in this Episode of "Baby Talk Show"

Schucks Media's Animated Short Film "Light Strands" Navigates the Life of a Young Graduate | Watch the Trailer

Dodos Uvieghara's No Foundation Makeup Tutorial for Dark Skin

Alvin Abayomi & Jessica Williams star in New Short Film "Accused"

Published

57 mins ago

In this week’s vlog, Sisi Yemmie shares a Clubhouse conversation about spouses supporting each other’s careers and a lesson learned when it comes to content creation. She also cooks really oily ikokore, a lovely unboxing and bits of shopping.

Dedicated to Nigerian food and recipes, Sisi Yemmie is a food and lifestyle blogger documenting bits of every other day in her life with her son Tito, daughter Tiara and husband.

With “Sisi Weekly”, she documents all that goes on during the week in her family of four living in Lagos Nigeria.

Watch the vlog below:

