Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Get to Know the New Talents in Episodes Two & Three of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Trailer for "Fast & Furious 9" Will Leave You Speechless

BN TV

Coping with the 3rd Trimester + Easter Egg Hunt - see what the Adanna & David Family have been Up To

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Episode 6 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

BN TV

Usain Bolt is Naomi Campbell’s Guest in this Episode of "No Filter With Naomi"

BN TV

Go on a Tour of Naomi Campbell’s Luxurious, Airy Villa in Kenya

BN TV Movies & TV

Must Watch Trailer: Viola Davis, Denzel Washington Open Up in Netflix Special "Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist"

BN TV Music

Peruzzi talks Meeting Davido, "Rum & Boogie" in his Interview #WithChude​

BN TV Living

Explore the Beauty of Zanzibar through Tayo Aina's Eyes in this New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Nviiri takes on a restoration projection in Episode 4 of “Sol Family” Season 2

BN TV

Get to Know the New Talents in Episodes Two & Three of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The second and third episodes of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3 has premiered and you’ve got to meet the eight new talents.

In the second episode, Nuel Ayo, Tim Ayo, Okemdiya Chimonez and Vanilla Nwabuna warm their ways to the hearts of their coaches, Waje, Darey, Yemi Alade and Falz.

Nuel Ayo stunned the coaches with a wonderful performance.

Tim Ayo spices up his performance with an amazing medley of styles.

Okemdiya delighted us with his performance of “Memories“.

Vanilla’s powerful performance of “Freedom” shook the stage.

In the new episode, Esther Benyeogo, Teslim Avwerosuo, Elizabeth Osesiameh and Inioluwa Adeyemi successfully make it past the blind auditions in 60 seconds.

Esther’s performance of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” literally lifted up the coaches.

Simple-guy Teslim awed the coaches with Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song”.

Get to know Inioluwa and how much he loves love! He left everyone with a memorable performance of “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran.

The coffee-loving Eazzie thrilled the coaches with Rihanna’s “Love on The Brain“.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: When it Comes to Profiling People Negatively, Are We All Hypocrites?

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Book Excerpt: The Treasure In Your Vagina by Eniola Olaosebikan

Rita Chidinma: The One Time I was Threatened Because of Jollof Rice

Mfonobong Inyang: The Cross Every Messiah Carries
Advertisement
css.php