Get to Know the New Talents in Episodes Two & Three of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

The second and third episodes of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3 has premiered and you’ve got to meet the eight new talents.

In the second episode, Nuel Ayo, Tim Ayo, Okemdiya Chimonez and Vanilla Nwabuna warm their ways to the hearts of their coaches, Waje, Darey, Yemi Alade and Falz.

Nuel Ayo stunned the coaches with a wonderful performance.

Tim Ayo spices up his performance with an amazing medley of styles.

Okemdiya delighted us with his performance of “Memories“.

Vanilla’s powerful performance of “Freedom” shook the stage.

In the new episode, Esther Benyeogo, Teslim Avwerosuo, Elizabeth Osesiameh and Inioluwa Adeyemi successfully make it past the blind auditions in 60 seconds.

Esther’s performance of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” literally lifted up the coaches.

Simple-guy Teslim awed the coaches with Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song”.

Get to know Inioluwa and how much he loves love! He left everyone with a memorable performance of “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran.

The coffee-loving Eazzie thrilled the coaches with Rihanna’s “Love on The Brain“.