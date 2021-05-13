Connect with us

Eku Edewor talks Being In Front & Behind the Camera in Episode 9 of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” Podcast

Episode 5 of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" Season 3 addresses 'Love in the 21st Century'

"My Instinct Told Me it's Time" - Season 19 of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will be its Final Season

Missed Episodes 8 & 9 of “Mostly Straight” Season 1? Catch Up on BN TV

"A day in the Life" with Teni - Paintings, Musical Success & Her "Wondaland" Album

"My Name is A-Zed" is to about to take a different turn | Watch the Trailer for Season 2

New Video: Yemi Alade - Dancina

New Video: Ruger - Bounce

Rogers Ofime's Six-Part Horror Series "The Mystic River" is Coming to Netflix this Friday!

Meet the Beauty Queens representing Africa at the 69th Miss Universe

Inkblot’s co-founders, Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola sit with Eku Edewor in episode 9 of the “Meet & Greet” podcast as she recounts her journey in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In this week’s episode, Eku Edewor chats about her career trajectory in the entertainment industry, from hosting to producing. Naz also contests Zulu’s SSCE result.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

