Get to Know Musty Mustapha Tech Journey in this Episode of “Founders Connect” with Peace Itimi

Peace Itimi sits with Musty Mustapha, Co-Founder and CTO of Kuda to talk about his career and entrepreneurship journey, how Kuda started, the big wins and challenges so far and why Kuda is spending a lot of money on advertising right now in this episode of “Founders Connect“.

Kuda is Nigeria’s first mobile-only bank licensed by the Central Bank. Kuda is designed for your smartphone, free of ridiculous charges and great at helping you budget, spend smartly and save more.

Musty Mustapha graduated from university with a first-class degree and a distinction in his undergraduate and postgraduate studies, respectively.

In this episode, Musty also discuss quitting his full-time job to focus on Kuda, advice to upcoming tech entrepreneurs and so much more.

Watch the interview below: