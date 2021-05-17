Regina Daniels’ Short Film “Smile For The Camera” addresses Domestic Violence & Abusive Relationships

Regina Entertainment TV has produced a new short film titled “Smile For the Camera“,

“Smile For the Camera” tells a story of domestic violence and the current realities of individuals trapped in an abusive relationship.

This short film is RET’s first docu-series on social justice issues. The initiative is geared towards using visual storytelling to awaken our society to harmful norms that encourage oppression and marginalization of the vulnerable.

The film stars Regina Daniels as Sophia; Gideon Moses as Dan; Gloria Mathias K. as Sophia’s mum; Nicolas Adekeye as Sophia’s dad and Emanuella C. Eboka as Doctor Alex. It is directed by IceQue On It and the story by Precious Nkem Ogbuenyi.

Watch “Smile For the Camera” below: