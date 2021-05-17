Connect with us

Regina Daniels' Short Film "Smile For The Camera" addresses Domestic Violence & Abusive Relationships

Baring it All - A Productive Day in Michelle Gentry's Life

We Love the Amazing Performances from "Nigerian Idol" Season 6 Top 9

An Exciting Week in Dimma Umeh's Life - New Spot, Hosting Family & Dentist Appointment

New Video: Mr Eazi - E Be Mad

Here's Episode 11 of "Hotel 101" starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

Adanna's Maternity Photoshoot for Baby Number 3 is Cute!

Catch Episode 11 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

Team Falz Own the Stage in Episode 8 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3 | Watch

Let Chef Chi Show You How to Make Chicken Pasta in Tomato Sauce

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Regina Entertainment TV has produced a new short film titled “Smile For the Camera“,

“Smile For the Camera” tells a story of domestic violence and the current realities of individuals trapped in an abusive relationship.

This short film is RET’s first docu-series on social justice issues. The initiative is geared towards using visual storytelling to awaken our society to harmful norms that encourage oppression and marginalization of the vulnerable.

The film stars Regina Daniels as Sophia; Gideon Moses as Dan; Gloria Mathias K. as Sophia’s mum; Nicolas Adekeye as Sophia’s dad and Emanuella C. Eboka as Doctor Alex. It is directed by IceQue On It and the story by Precious Nkem Ogbuenyi.

Watch “Smile For the Camera” below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

