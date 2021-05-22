Connect with us

Here's Episode 9 of New Web Series “Highway Girls”

5 Things Prince Harry Spoke About in New Docuseries "The Me You Can’t See"

Anayo Finds Another Secret in Episode 3 of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive”

Catch Idia Aisien & Tolu Bally in this Hilarious Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

TY Bello Drops New Spontaneous Worship Session featuring Tomi Arayomi & Nosa

Money Conversations with Arese Ugwu: Securing the Bag & Building New Revenue Streams

ICYMI: Erica Nlewedim speaks about Vulnerability in the #BBNaija House on "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Johnny Drille Performs "Something Better" in this Episode of "JohnnysBeachSession"

Catch Up on ALL Four Episodes of "Blue Therapy"

The Season Finale of The Naked Convos' Audio Web Series "Aso Ebi" is Here

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Episode 9 of the new web series titled “Highway Girls” has premiered.

“Highway Girls” is centred on a group of smart and clever high school teens in a supersonic race to live adult life irrespective of the consequences. It brings to light the state of the street for the nurture of the girl child.

The series stars Ejike Metusela, Sharon Ifedi, Emmanuel Precious, Nwabueze Rachael, Gladys Benson, Chuks Chyke and other talented actors.

Watch the new episode below:

