Here’s Episode 11 of “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Another hilarious episode of MegaTarmac Studios’ internet series “Hotel 101” has premiered.

In episode 11, Buchi nearly hits Ovie with his car and never stops to apologize, in haste to meet a lady at the hotel; but thanks to the hotel manager, it becomes a mission impossible.

The series follows the antics of 3 hotel staff and their many troubles. It stars Buchi, Tomama, I Go Save, Linda Ezewuzie, Isokoboy, Mr Paul, Edirin Smith and Austin Okpara.

“Hotel 101” is created by Okechukwu Anthony and Chudi Leonard.

Watch the new episode below:

