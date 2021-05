The Knockouts are still on and this time #TeamFalz — Tamara, Peace, Naomi Mac, KPee, Okemdiya, and Neky — take the stage, putting all they have into their performances to make it through to the Battles.

Meanwhile, #TeamDarey makes a new addition to the team.

Find out who makes it through to the battles and who ends their journey in episode 8 of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3.