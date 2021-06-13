Anthony Joshua Opens Up about Male Vulnerability & Being Mentally Fit on British Vogue’s “In Conversation” Series

In this episode of British Vogue’s “In Conversation” series, two-time world heavyweight champion and former cover star, Anthony Joshua sat down for a friendly conversation with supermodel Jourdan Dunn in the midst of preparing for his now cancelled fight with Tyson Fury.

“It’s fine to fail, but don’t get disheartened. Build, go again.” says the boxer. “That marathon mindset is what’s got me through my boxing days and that’s what I’m still using as motivation now.”

Anthony Joshua discusses being, a role model, mental fitness, male vulnerability, what he hopes to teach his son and the motivational speeches he tells Dunn he listens to on YouTube before getting in the ring.

Watch the interesting conversation below: