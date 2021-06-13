Connect with us

Anthony Joshua Opens Up about Male Vulnerability & Being Mentally Fit on British Vogue's "In Conversation" Series

BamBam talks Being a Mom, Wife & Career Woman on "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

Go Food Shopping in a Lagos Market with Sisi Yemmie

All the Interesting Activities Dodos Uvieghara Got Up To in Los Angeles

Zeelicious' Banana Oat Muffins Recipe is Weight-Loss-Friendly | Watch

"A Superstar Made in Lagos": Banky W, Uche Pedro describe Wizkid as he Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Debut Album

Anayo Finally Meets the Mystery Man in Episode 6 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

New Video: Tim Godfrey - Agidigba Medley

Constitutional Reform, Condolences to Kidnapped Victims, and an Economic Sustainability Plan – Read President Buhari's full Democracy Day Address

Key Takeaways from President Buhari’s Interview with NTA

In this episode of British Vogue’s “In Conversation” series, two-time world heavyweight champion and former cover star, Anthony Joshua sat down for a friendly conversation with supermodel Jourdan Dunn in the midst of preparing for his now cancelled fight with Tyson Fury.

“It’s fine to fail, but don’t get disheartened. Build, go again.” says the boxer. “That marathon mindset is what’s got me through my boxing days and that’s what I’m still using as motivation now.”

Anthony Joshua discusses being, a role model, mental fitness, male vulnerability, what he hopes to teach his son and the motivational speeches he tells Dunn he listens to on YouTube before getting in the ring.

Watch the interesting conversation below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

