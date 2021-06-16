Your First Look at Ndani TV’s “Rumour Has It” Season 3 is Here!

Finally! We get to take our first look at Ndani TV‘s renewed hit drama series “Rumour Has It” season 3.

Jemima Osunde will reprise her role as Ranti, the ruthless blogger who went from being an executive assistant to Vlogger, Obi Obi, to becoming the new owner of the Rumor Has It blog.

Written by Lani Aisida and directed by Ifeoma Chukwugo, the new season features Chinonso Arubayi, Elma Mbadiwe, Olumide Oworo and Ozzy Agu.

Here’s the scoop on the new season,

In a bid to start afresh and rebrand herself as a serious journalist, she decides to write a tell-all book about her life. However, it proves nearly impossible for Ranti to ignore juicy rumours as the blog gets wind of a scandalous story involving a young and dashing entrepreneur who seems to have a sinister secret. Rumour Has It 3 takes audiences on a whirlwind journey from betrayal to love and duty.

Watch the teaser below: