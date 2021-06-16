Connect with us

Your First Look at Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It" Season 3 is Here!

Will Wonder Ever Get this Big Break She's Craving? Catch Episode 5 of Red TV's "Public Figure"

Abimbola Craig has Some Things to Say about Renting Apartments & Living Alone as a Single Woman in Lagos

Samuel Adeoye's Tale of 'Two Love Lost Friends', "Behind The Scene" is Inspired by True Events

Taaooma's New Comedy Skit will Crack You Up

They Said I Couldn't - CEO Shileola Ibironke says "not only did I do it, I smashed it!" | WATCH

Inkblot Productions reveals Deleted Scenes from "Who's The Boss" featuring Ini Dima-Okojie & Blossom Chukwujekwu

This Quesadilla Recipe from Ify's Kitchen is Super Yummy & Easy to Make

Learn how to Positively Impact Earning Capacity from Fadé Ogunro in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

Peppa Pig Party + Swimming Lessons - Sisi Yemmie & the Kids had So Much Fun

Your First Look at Ndani TV’s “Rumour Has It” Season 3 is Here!

Published

32 mins ago

 on

Finally! We get to take our first look at Ndani TV‘s renewed hit drama series “Rumour Has It” season 3.

Jemima Osunde will reprise her role as Ranti, the ruthless blogger who went from being an executive assistant to Vlogger, Obi Obi, to becoming the new owner of the Rumor Has It blog.

Written by Lani Aisida and directed by Ifeoma Chukwugo, the new season features Chinonso Arubayi, Elma Mbadiwe, Olumide Oworo and Ozzy Agu.

Here’s the scoop on the new season,

In a bid to start afresh and rebrand herself as a serious journalist, she decides to write a tell-all book about her life. However, it proves nearly impossible for Ranti to ignore juicy rumours as the blog gets wind of a scandalous story involving a young and dashing entrepreneur who seems to have a sinister secret. Rumour Has It 3 takes audiences on a whirlwind journey from betrayal to love and duty.

Watch the teaser below:

