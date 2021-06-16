Connect with us

Samuel Adeoye's Tale of 'Two Love Lost Friends', "Behind The Scene" is Inspired by True Events

Will Wonder Ever Get this Big Break She's Craving? Catch Episode 5 of Red TV’s "Public Figure"

Abimbola Craig has Some Things to Say about Renting Apartments & Living Alone as a Single Woman in Lagos

Your First Look at Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It" Season 3 is Here!

Taaooma's New Comedy Skit will Crack You Up

They Said I Couldn’t - CEO Shileola Ibironke says "not only did I do it, I smashed it!" | WATCH

Inkblot Productions reveals Deleted Scenes from "Who's The Boss" featuring Ini Dima-Okojie & Blossom Chukwujekwu

This Quesadilla Recipe from Ify's Kitchen is Super Yummy & Easy to Make

Learn how to Positively Impact Earning Capacity from Fadé Ogunro in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

Peppa Pig Party + Swimming Lessons - Sisi Yemmie & the Kids had So Much Fun

Samuel Adeoye‘s new short film “Behind The Scene” is here.

Inspired by true events, the film follows the tale of two love lost friends who must prove to the police detective whether they are victims or perpetrator of rape, a description on the movie read.

“Behind the Scene” stars Chimezie Imo, Uzoamaka Aninuoh and Kelvin Mary. It is produced by Hector Amiwero and directed by Samuel Adeoye who also serves as executive producer.

The screenplay is written by Mide Badmus. Enjoy!

