You Need to Try Zeelicious’ Quick & Easy Pepper Soup Jollof Rice Recipe for a Twist

Need a break from the regular Jollof? Time to switch things up!

In her new food vlog, Zeelicious is showing us how to make this mouth-watering pepper soup jollof rice with her quick and easy recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups washed rice

3 onion bulbs (1 cut in strips, 2 blended)

4 large chilli bell peppers (tatashe)

2 fresh tomatoes

1 teaspoon green chilli sauce (see recipe video above)

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning ( see recipe video above)

1 tablespoon pepper soup spice

1/4 cup bleached oil

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Smoked Fish or any animal protein of choice

Learn the process below: