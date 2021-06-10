You Need to Try Zeelicious’ Quick & Easy Pepper Soup Jollof Rice Recipe for a Twist

Connect with us

Need a break from the regular Jollof? Time to switch things up!

In her new food vlog, Zeelicious is showing us how to make this mouth-watering pepper soup jollof rice with her quick and easy recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups washed rice
3 onion bulbs (1 cut in strips, 2 blended)
4 large chilli bell peppers (tatashe)
2 fresh tomatoes
1 teaspoon green chilli sauce (see recipe video above)
1 teaspoon garlic paste
1 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning ( see recipe video above)
1 tablespoon pepper soup spice
1/4 cup bleached oil
1/4 cup vegetable oil
Salt to taste
Smoked Fish or any animal protein of choice

Learn the process below:

