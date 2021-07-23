Tutu and Anayo Get a Little More Friendly in Episode 12 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

Connect with us

Episode 12 of Accelerate TV's "The Olive"

In episode 12 (The Power Of The Ledger) of Accelerate TV’s web series “The Olive“, Benson Attah makes Anayo an offer. Meanwhile, Tutu and Anayo get a little more friendly.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the new episode below:

