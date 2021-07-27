Connect with us

BN TV

8th Wonda: Ali Baba, Plantashun Boiz, M.I Abaga pay Tribute to Sound Sultan

BN TV Music

Flavour Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the Music Video for "Berna Reloaded"

BN TV

Everything Zeelicious wants you to know about Food Spices & Herbs

BN TV

Tim Godfrey Performs "Na You Be God" Medley for Fearless 2020

BN TV Music

Bella Shmurda performs "Far Away" Live on Clout Studio

BN TV

Watch Episode 18 of "Highway Girls" on BN TV

BN TV

Kikifoodies' Easy and Delicious Mini Pizza Recipe will Have Your Mouth Watering

BN TV

Episode 21 of Femi Adebayo‘s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2 features Lawyer Kunle

BN TV Movies & TV

David Oyelowo plays Netflix's "The Last" to answer questions about "The Water Man" & Himself

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Chef Chi's "Perfect" Banana Bread Recipe

BN TV

8th Wonda: Ali Baba, Plantashun Boiz, M.I Abaga pay Tribute to Sound Sultan

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Over the weekend, a tribute was held in honour of late music star Lanre Fasasi, widely known as Sound Sultan and it had some industry heavyweights including Comedian Princess, Ali Baba, M.I Abaga, 2Baba, Blackface, Faze, Empress Njamah and more in attendance.

Several performances were rendered and many kind words were spoken during the tribute which wrapped up with a performance from former popular music group Plantashun Boiz.

Sound Sultan passed away at 44 years old, on the 11th of July 2021 following his battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma.

Watch the tribute below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php