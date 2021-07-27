Kikifoodies’ Easy and Delicious Mini Pizza Recipe will Have Your Mouth Watering

Nothing beats craving pizza and being able to make it at the comfort of your home, just the way you like it.

Well, food blogger Kikifoodies has an easy and delicious recipe for for making 15 mini pizza with different toppings in this episode of her food vlog.

Ingredients for 15 mini pizza

(Use a scale for the most accurate result)

Pizza dough

* 525g (3ups) bread flour (substitute with all-purpose flour)

* 6g (2 teaspoons) instant yeast

* 10g (3 teaspoons) sugar

* 9g (1 ½ teaspoon) salt

* 3 tablespoons oil

* 1½ cup water (375ml)

TOPPINGS:

* 200g ground beef seasoned with

* 1/4 teaspoon each of:

* salt

* Garlic

* Onion

* Pepper

Chicken:

* 1 chicken breast(cubed) Seasoned with:

* 1/2 teaspoon each of

* Salt

* Garlic powder

* Onion powder

* Crushed Bullion cube (knorr)

* Paprika

Other toppings

* chicken hotdog

* Bacon

* Red, green and yellow Bell pepper

* (Add and remove vegetables according to preference)

* Mozzarella cheese

* 1/2 cup pizza sauce

How to make Pizza sauce

* 1 cup tomato sauce

* 1/4 cup ketchup

* 1/4 tablespoons salt (pinch)

* 1 teaspoon oregano

(Add all ingredients in a small pot and cook for 5-10 minutes on medium-low heat)

Watch the video below: