The Pilot Episode of Moet & Nicole Abebe’s Visual Podcast “Spill the Tea with the Abebes” is Finally Here

On-air personality Moet Abebe has finally launched the visual podcast “Spill the Tea with the Abebes” alongside her cousin, Nicole Abebe and the pilot episode tagged “Family Dynamics” is right here.

As they welcome you to their ‘Tea Room’, the stunning ladies say you should be looking forward to catching cruise, vibing and most importantly tea spilling!

This week on “Spill the Tea with the Abebes”, we get to know Moet and Nicole a little more as they discuss the issue of family dynamics. In addition, they explore the intricacies of workplace sibling rivalry, all while getting their glow on, and playing some fun games.

Enjoy!