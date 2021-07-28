The Plot Thickens in Episode 11 (Kiss & Tell) of Red TV’s “Public Figure”

Connect with us

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Episode 11 of Red TV’s “Public Figure” is tagged ‘Kiss & Tell’. The wonder shall be televised! This scandal has gripped a whole nation and everyone is gasping for more but at what cost?

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

